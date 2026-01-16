Expand / Collapse search

No injuries reported after fire at Austin condominium: AFD

Published  January 16, 2026 3:05pm CST
Austin
The Brief

    • AFD responded to a condo fire at 301 W 29th St.
    • The fire was on the third floor balcony and extended into the attic
    • There were no injuries

AUSTIN, Texas - Two condo units in Central Austin were damaged in a fire on Friday.

What we know:

The Austin Fire Department said on Friday, Jan. 16, around 2:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a condo building at 301 W 29th St. 

Officials said the fire was on the third floor balcony and extended into the attic. 

Residents were evacuated safely and there were no reported injuries. 

Two condo units suffered fire damage, AFD said. 

Investigators are now investigating the cause of the fire.

