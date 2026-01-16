No injuries reported after fire at Austin condominium: AFD
AUSTIN, Texas - Two condo units in Central Austin were damaged in a fire on Friday.
What we know:
The Austin Fire Department said on Friday, Jan. 16, around 2:36 p.m., firefighters responded to a fire in a condo building at 301 W 29th St.
Officials said the fire was on the third floor balcony and extended into the attic.
Residents were evacuated safely and there were no reported injuries.
Credit: Austin Fire Department
Two condo units suffered fire damage, AFD said.
Investigators are now investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Information from the Austin Fire Department