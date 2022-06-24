Fireworks banned in Taylor under zero tolerance city ordinance

Taylor police and fire departments are reminding residents that fireworks are banned in the city under a zero tolerance ordinance.

City Ordinance 98-19 states it is illegal to possess, use, or sell fireworks inside the city limits. This ordinance has been in effect since 1998, says the city.

Taylor police will have additional officers out during the Fourth of July weekend focused on firework enforcement. Police will immediately issue citations and confiscate any fireworks found. Violations can also result in a fine not to exceed $500 for each offense.

Residents can report anyone using fireworks within city limits to Taylor police dispatch by calling 512-352-5551 and dialing zero.

The Taylor Fire Department is warning residents that fireworks, in addition to being illegal, are also incredibly unsafe due to current dry conditions.

The City does allow for permitted, professional fireworks displays and all residents are encouraged to attend the American Legion Graham D Luhn Post’s free fireworks show at dusk on July 4 in Murphy Park.