First 2023 human West Nile case confirmed in Williamson County

Williamson County has confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus for 2023.

Williamson County and Cities Health District (WCCHD) says the case is a woman in northern Williamson County who had been diagnosed with West Nile neuroinvasive disease.

WCCHD is not disclosing any additional information about her due to privacy and confidentiality reasons.

READ MORE: Positive West Nile sample found in Georgetown; city schedules spraying

What are the symptoms of West Nile virus?

Symptoms of infection may include fever, headache, and body aches, a skin rash on the trunk of the body, and swollen lymph nodes. Those age 50 and older and/or with compromised immune systems are at a higher risk for severe symptoms, which may include stiffness, disorientation, coma, tremors, vision loss, paralysis, and in rare cases, death.

What can I do to prevent West Nile virus?

The most important way to prevent West Nile virus is to reduce the number of mosquitoes where people live, work, and play.

Health officials strongly encourage everyone to remain vigilant about protecting themselves from mosquito bites and preventing mosquito breeding on their personal property. Mosquitoes breed in standing water, needing as little as one teaspoon. By draining all sources of standing water in and around your property, you reduce the number of places mosquitoes can lay their eggs and breed.

Eliminating places where mosquitoes can breed and reducing the chances of mosquito bites are the most effective lines of defense against exposure to West Nile Virus. As part of its Fight the Bite campaign the Health District recommends the 3 Ds of mosquito safety:

Drain standing water in flowerpots, pet dishes, or clogged gutters so mosquitoes don’t have a place to breed and treat water that can’t be drained,

Defend by using an EPA-registered insect repellent, and

Dress in long sleeves and pants when outdoors.

For more information, go to the WCCHD website or visit the Texas Department of State Health Services West Nile website.