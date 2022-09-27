First Mexican Pizza. Could Taco Bell bring back the Double Decker or Enchirito?

article

After bringing back the Mexican Pizza, Taco Bell is now deciding whether the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito should return.

The fast-food chain has launched a contest for customers to vote on which discontinued food item should be added back to the menu.

Voting ends October 6, and the winner will be announced on October 7.

RELATED: Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza returning (for good this time) Sept. 15

"One is handheld, the other is jaw-dropping," the company said on its website.

The website said the Double Decker Taco first made its menu debut in 1995 but was discontinued in 2019.

The company described the taco as a "hybrid taco is made up of a soft flour tortilla layered with beans, then wrapped around a traditional crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, crispy lettuce, and cheddar cheese."

The Enchirito was unveiled in 1970, but its run ended in 2013.

"The Enchirito is made up of a soft flour tortilla, loaded with seasoned beef, beans and diced onions all rolled up and smothered with its classic red sauce before being topped with melted shredded cheddar cheese," the company said.

In order to vote, participants must download the app.

"On the heels of the love and passion we saw for Mexican Pizza, we wanted to continue elevating the voices of our most loyal fans by giving them exclusive access to a uniquely digital experience that fosters brand love," Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell's Chief Brand Officer, said in a news release.

RELATED: Taco Bell opens first restaurant with high-tech drive-thru experience

Taco Bell put the Mexican Pizza back on the menu for good earlier this month. After Taco Bell cut the Mexican Pizza in November 2020, there was a continuous outcry from fans on social media. Petitions and social media campaigns began swirling among Taco Bell fans to bring it back, including from Doja Cat who even made a plea on TikTok.

Daniel Miller contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



