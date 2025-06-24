First responders urge fireworks safety ahead of Fourth of July

The Brief First responders gave some tips for fireworks safety Most cities in Travis and Williamson Counties have banned fireworks



The Fourth of July firework sales started this week, and first responders are providing safety tips on handling fireworks and providing information on where they are legal in Central Texas.

Safety tips for the Fourth of July

An explosion of lights paints the sky each year on the Fourth of July.

"The best way to enjoy fireworks is to go to a show that's put on either by the city or the county, or maybe even your HOA," says Pflugerville Fire Department Captain Trevor Stokes.

The celebration that sparks excitement can also spark a fire and become a danger to the community, according to Captain Stokes.

"A lot of people think that because of the recent rains, that the threat of a wildfire is not as heavy, but there's always a potential when lighting fireworks to cause harm, damage or even fire," says Captain Stokes.

The sale of fireworks kicked off across Central Texas on Tuesday and several law enforcement agencies are providing tips to the public on the proper use of the equipment.

"Some of the things that we think are fun and exciting, let's say sparklers, for instance, those and kiddos do not mix. Those things burn well above a thousand degrees and can cause quite a few injuries to younger ones," says Captain Stokes.

The Austin Police Department says never allow children to play with or light fireworks, follow directions and warning labels, and be considerate of your neighbors and animals.

According to Pet Amber Alert, there is a 30 to 60% increase in lost pets during the 4th of July holiday from fear of fireworks.

"You'll see a lot of cities and HOAs ban fireworks, not only because of the potential for fire, but also because of some of the problems that cause for pets and our neighbors," says Captain Stokes.

Over in Williamson County, the fire marshal's office says fireworks are not legal within the city limits or 5,000 feet outside city limits.

"Most cities in Travis County have fireworks banned. So having that been said, the areas in which you choose to use fireworks, you need to be very, very careful about that," says Captain Stokes.