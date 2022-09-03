Flood Advisory issued for several Central Texas counties, additional rain expected

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flood Advisory for the following Central Texas counties: Blanco, Burnet, Hays, Travis and Williamson.

The advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday, September 3.

NWS says minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas is likely due to excessive rainfall.

1-2 inches of rain has already fallen in portions of the advisory area. NWS says up to 1 inch of additional rainfall is expected.

To view flood safety tips, click here.

NWS wants to remind those in the advisory area to use caution when traveling, and to "turn around, don't drown."