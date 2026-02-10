Lago Vista residents asked to 'shelter in place' due to police activity

The Brief Lago Vista residents in the area of American Dr. and Santa Rosa Ave. are being asked to shelter in place The TCSO said they are dealing with a barricaded subject



Residents in a Lago Vista neighborhood are being asked to shelter in place due to police activity in the area.

The sheriff's office said law enforcement are dealing with a barricaded subject.

What we know:

Lago Vista police said officers are in the area of American Dr. and Santa Rosa Ave.

Residents in the immediate area have been asked to shelter in place. They are asking those residents to stay inside until further notice.

According to the Travis County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement is dealing with a barricaded subject.

This is an active scene.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates