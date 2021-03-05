Florida girl caught singing ‘Girl on Fire’ while cleaning pool goes viral

A 9-year-old Florida girl is lighting up TikTok with her rendition of 'Girl on Fire' while doing chores.

Tom Coverly, of Pensacola, secretly recorded his daughter, Annika, while she was singing Alicia Keys’ hit song, "Girl on Fire," while cleaning the pool at their home.

At one point, Annika even uses the pole attached to a net as a microphone as she belts out the song at the top of her lungs.

MORE NEWS: WOW! School of blacktip sharks spotted swimming near Florida beach

"You're the best singer/pool cleaner ever," Tom says in the video.

"Thank you!" she says giggling.

Advertisement

Clearly, Annika's voice is on fire: the video has racked up over 8 million views so far.

MORE NEWS: ‘Space hurricane’ discovered above Earth for the first time ever

"She said thank you instead of turning away embarrassed -- she's going places," wrote one impressed commenter.

Annika even captured the attention of Alicia Keys herself, who commented on the video.

"I love this!! Sing mama!!! You are amazing!!! And you ARE on fire!!" Keys wrote.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest trending stories and get daily FOX 35 news stories in your email.