Electric flying boat hits the waves on Lake Austin

The Brief A flying electric boat is now at Lake Austin The Four Seasons Lake Austin partnered up with the Navier N30 The company plans to launch 20 electric boats by the end of the year across the U.S.



A futuristic boat is making waves on Lake Austin.

On Friday, Navier launched a flying electric boat. The company says the vessels are environmentally friendly and have zero emissions.

Flying electric boat on Lake Austin

What they're saying:

"It's an electric hydro-foiling boat that is a boat that flies. It's a boat on a plane. So, it rings underwater, and at a certain speed, it rises up, like four feet above the water," says Founder and CEO Sampriti Bhattacharyya.

The Four Seasons is taking boat rides to new heights with the Navier N30.

"What we are doing here is we have partnered with Four Seasons Lake Austin Private Residences, and we are really bringing luxury hospitality on the water," says Bhattacharyya.

In the summer months, Lake Austin draws thousands to the waterway for recreational activities, bringing in large amounts of revenue for boat and jet ski rental companies.

Sampriti Bhattacharyya, the founder and CEO of Navier, says the new technology is a more sustainable option with zero emissions and no seasickness.

"When they take their guests down to the water, there are still these loud, gas-guzzling boats with the smell of fumes. It doesn't really add up. That's where our boat really fills in the gap. It's time to make sure we can preserve the serenity and the beauty of this lake by embracing sustainable boating and innovation," says Bhattacharyya.

According to the CEO, electric boats are multipurpose.

"As a shuttle to go from one point to another on the lake, for a sunset ride, for a picnic on the lake, it has so many uses cases. It will be the in-house amenity for four seasons, and their guests and residents will be able to enjoy it," says Bhattacharyya.

Bhattacharyya says the Navier N30 is worth nearly $1 million and has military-grade technology on board.

"The goal is really to scale this for everyday transportation for lakes and oceans and coastal cities across the world," says Bhattacharyya.

What's next:

The company plans to launch 20 electric boats by the end of the year in cities across the U.S.