Man in critical condition following gas leak at LAX

Four workers at Los Angeles International Airport were sickened Monday -- one critically -- by carbon dioxide that was released from a fire-suppression system in an electrical utility room about 200 feet from Terminal 8, prompting an evacuation of the terminal and impacting some inbound flights.

Officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said the gas leak was reported around 7 a.m. and originated in a electrical closet in which the four independent contractors were working about 200 feet from the Terminal 8 baggage area. The terminal was evacuated, with travelers being redirected to Terminal 7 for screening.

Three of those workers managed to escape, but a fourth - described as a 36-year-old man - was overcome and remains hospitalized in critical conditions.

Around 10 a.m. officials gave the all clear for Terminal 8 and said the building has reopened to travelers. A ground stop ordered earlier this morning for arriving flights at LAX has since been lifted.

No travelers were exposed to the carbon dioxide leak, officials said.

United Airlines officials said they will be consolidating operations at LAX to Terminal 7, and they are currently reaching out to affected travelers with new gate and departure information.

All travelers are advised to contact specific airlines for updated flight information.

Terminal 8 was the only facility impacted by this hazmat situation. All other flights and terminals are under normal operations, LAX said.