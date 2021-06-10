FOX 7 Austin mourns loss of employee, friend who lost second battle with cancer

If you've watched a newscast on FOX 7 Austin over the last 38 years, Stacy Davis had something to do with it.

She started in our production department while she was still in college at the University of Texas. She became our senior director and trained dozens of directors and producers along the way, but Stacy was much more than a co-worker to us.

Stacy was a friend. She was one of the first to check on someone when they were down or sick.

Stacy could make you laugh faster than anyone in our newsroom.

The producers, directors, and floor crew who worked with her over the years have story after story about the fun they had working with her.

Stacy was a walking encyclopedia about movies and tv shows, If you had a question she had an answer.

Smart as they come but always ready to help.

She was a proud graduate of the University of Texas and an alumnus of the Longhorn Band.

Stacy loved the City of Austin, her cat Chloe, and Fred and Ethel before her.

She was a huge fan of the band Rush, and when she could she was on the golf course.

Stacy was a tough Texas woman through and through.

She was tough enough to beat cancer once before, and we thought she'd do it again.

Our hearts go out to Stacy's longtime partner Lee, her family, and of course all those friends she made along the way.

Advertisement

She will be missed more than we can ever say.