FOX 7 Care Force: The American Soldier, a solo show based on real stories

A one man show called "The American Soldier" is being performed in Granbury, but the show has played all across the country and it's getting a strong response from veterans and thier families.

Douglas Taurel, the star of the show, says he started writing it in 2010 and performed it in 2015. The show is based on letters from military families starting from the American Revolution through to the Iraq War.

Taurel says that the goal of the show is to give an appreciation for veterans and their families for their sacrifices so we can see what thank you for your service really means.

Taurel joins Mike Warren to talk more about his play in this FOX 7 Care Force.

