FOX 7 Discussion: AISD allegedly failing to provide special ed services

A new lawsuit claims Austin ISD is failing to provide special education services to hundreds of students with disabilities, the result of longstanding, systemic issues.

The lawsuit, filed by Disability Rights Texas, claims many students are not receiving services or are receiving out-of-date services due to a backlog of student evaluations.

Dustin Rynders, supervising attorney for the lawsuit. joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this.

