L’Oreal will remove words like ‘whitening’ from skin products
French cosmetics giant L’Oreal said Saturday that it will remove words like “whitening” from its skin care products, a move that comes amid global protests against racism sparked by the death of George Floyd in the United States.
Army is taking limited steps to counter racial divisiveness
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced Thursday that beginning in August the service will no longer include soldiers' photos when soldiers are being considered for promotion.
APD releases names of officers who used less lethal force during May protests
PD says all officers mentioned have been placed on paid administrative duty.
Black leader wants Abraham Lincoln statue removed from Wisconsin university
The leader of a group for Black students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison wants a statue of President Abraham Lincoln in place for more than 100 years the heart of campus removed.
Wisconsin police investigate hate crime: bi-racial woman burned while stopped for red light
Police in Wisconsin say they’re investigating an assault on an 18-year-old woman who is bi-racial as a hate crime.
CLEAT threatens to sue if police officers not given protective gear get injured during protests
After Austin City Council restricted the use of less-lethal ammunition and tear gas in response to protestors taking over the highway or throwing objects at the police, CLEAT issued the letter as a warning to Austin Police Chief Brian Manley and city leaders.
Colorado reexamines Elijah McClain's death in police custody
The Colorado governor on Thursday ordered prosecutors to reopen the investigation into the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold by police who stopped him on the street in suburban Denver last year because he was “being suspicious.”
House Democrats pass sweeping police overhaul, Senate stalls
House Democrats approved a far-reaching police overhaul Thursday, a vote heavy with emotion and symbolism as a divided Congress struggles to address the global outcry over the deaths of George Floyd and other Black Americans.
FOX 7 Discussion: Race and police use of violence
TAMU professor Mark Hoekstra joins FOX 7 Austin to discuss a new study that shows white police officers are more likely to use force than officers of color.
Yahoo music editor ponders ditching 'The Star-Spangled Banner'
Historic monuments, iconic brands and popular television shows are being reevaluated as the nation wrestles anew with the racism in its history, and the national anthem of the United States is now also a target.
Growing list of companies to boycott Facebook ads in July for ‘Stop Hate for Profit’ campaign
Patagonia, REI and Northface are just some of the companies which have publicly announced their support in recent days for the campaign.
Suspect arrested for causing damage to Texas State Capitol during May protest
23-year-old Keegan Dalton Godsey was arrested without incident for felony criminal mischief, riot and interference with public duties, and Godsey was booked into the Travis County Jail.
The Dixie Chicks change their name to 'The Chicks'
Their official website has a message across the top that reads: "We want to meet this moment."
Grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Ahmaud Arbery murder case
A grand jury has returned indictments of the three suspects in the shooting death of Ahmaud Arbery.
Pflugerville City Council adds Juneteenth to list of official city holidays
Neighbors have been working for years to have the end of slavery honored in Pflugerville but the work is far from over.
Hundreds of National Guard troops mobilized to protect DC monuments amid protests
Hundreds of troops with the Washington, D.C., National Guard have mobilized to protect monuments in the nation's capital, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News on Wednesday.
Bubba Wallace 'relieved' rope in garage wasn't noose targeted at him, acknowledges 'embarrassment'
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeted out a statement on Wednesday about the supposed noose found in his garage, saying that he's "relieved" to know it wasn't meant for him, but embarrassed by the mixup after the FBI ended its hate crime investigation.
NASA names DC headquarters after its first Black female engineer, Mary W. Jackson
NASA announced Wednesday that the agency will name its D.C. headquarters building after "Hidden Figure" Mary W. Jackson. She was the first Black female engineer at NASA.
Texas A&M study finds white police officers more likely to use force than non-white officers
Researchers also discovered that white and Black officers discharge their guns at similar rates in white and racially mixed neighborhoods while white officers are five times as likely to fire a gun in predominantly Black neighborhoods.
Students lead push to change Hays High School mascot
Many students and community members feel the mascot is a nod to the Confederacy and have asked for the change amid protests against racial injustice.