FOX 7 Discussion: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos goes into space

The billionaire space race continues with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being the latest to head into space.

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off into space from West Texas on Tuesday with Bezos and his brother, Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands and 82-year-old female aviation pioneer Wally Funk.

Dr. Brandon Jones, assistant professor at the University of Texas's department of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this latest foray into space exploration.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Blue Origin launches Jeff Bezos into space on company's 1st human flight

Wally Funk, female aviation pioneer, becomes oldest person in space at 82

Blue Origin reveals Jeff Bezos flight details

Branson, Bezos, Musk give space ETFs liftoff

Jeff Bezos picks female aerospace pioneer for voyage to outer space

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter