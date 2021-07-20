FOX 7 Discussion: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos goes into space
AUSTIN, Texas - The billionaire space race continues with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos being the latest to head into space.
Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket blasted off into space from West Texas on Tuesday with Bezos and his brother, Mark, 18-year-old Oliver Daemen from the Netherlands and 82-year-old female aviation pioneer Wally Funk.
Dr. Brandon Jones, assistant professor at the University of Texas's department of aerospace engineering and engineering mechanics, joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about this latest foray into space exploration.
___
