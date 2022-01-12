FOX 7 Discussion: Biden calls on Congress to pass voting rights legislation

President Joe Biden is calling on Congress to take action to strengthen voting rights.

Biden spoke recently about passing the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late US Rep. John Lewis, and the Freedom to Vote Act.

Glenn Smith from Progress Texas and former Texas GOP chairman James Dickey join Mike Warren to discuss President Biden's recent call on Congress to strengthen voting rights.

