FOX 7 Discussion: GOP lawmakers begin to recognize President-elect Biden
AUSTIN, Texas - After an official declaration of President-elect Joe Biden's victory by the Electoral College, some high-level officials are finally acknowledging him as the next president.
Travis County GOP chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas join Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.
