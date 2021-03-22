FOX 7 Discussion: Immigration influx at southern border
AUSTIN, Texas - The situation at the southern border is nearing a crisis as child migrant crossings are rapidly increasing.
Both Republicans and Democrats are concerned as President Joe Biden's administration works out the best way to address the situation.
Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP and Tricia Cortez, co-founder of the No Border Wall Coalition, join Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.
