FOX 7 Discussion: Immigration influx at southern border

By
Published 
FOX 7 Discussions
FOX 7 Austin

Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP and Tricia Cortez, co-founder of No Border Wall Coalition, discuss the increase of child migrant crossings.

AUSTIN, Texas - The situation at the southern border is nearing a crisis as child migrant crossings are rapidly increasing.

Both Republicans and Democrats are concerned as President Joe Biden's administration works out the best way to address the situation.

Brian Ruddle with the Travis County GOP and Tricia Cortez, co-founder of the No Border Wall Coalition, join Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX 7 DISCUSSIONS
 