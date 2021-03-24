FOX 7 Discussion: Lawmakers debating assault-style weapons ban
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawmakers are discussing gun control in the U.S. following two deadly mass shootings in the past week: one in Georgia, the other in Colorado.
This could include an executive order from President Joe Biden if Congress can't come to an agreement.
Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle and Ed Scruggs with Texas Gun Sense join Rebecca Thomas to talk about this in greater detail.
