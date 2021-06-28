FOX 7 Discussion: Majority of Texans support expanding Medicaid

A recent poll shows many Texans support the expansion of healthcare in our state but that hasn't really been addressed by the Texas Legislature this session.

A recent UT/Texas Tribune poll looked at Medicaid expansion in Texas and found that 67 percent of Texans support expanding the program.

Brian Phillips with Texas Public Policy and state representative Erin Zwiener join Mike Warren to talk about this in greater detail.

