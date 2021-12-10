FOX 7 Discussion: Oil, natural gas companies prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - This week, state regulators have been looking for compliance from power generators after Texas lawmakers created winterization mandates.
On the other part of the electricity supply chain, oil and natural gas facilities have been investing in winterization equipment as well.
Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples joins Mike Warren to discuss this in further detail.
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
Advertisement