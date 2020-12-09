FOX 7 Discussion: President Trump changing the GOP

President Trump continues to tweet about massive election fraud in the presidential election he lost more than five weeks ago.

He has attacked Republican leaders in the battleground states he lost and Republicans across the country have been going after one another as claims of election fraud continue.

Ed Espinoza with Progress Texas and Travis County GOP executive director Brian Ruddle join Mike Warren to discuss the effect of Trump's continued claims of election fraud on the GOP.

