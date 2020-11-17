FOX 7 Discussion: President Trump refuses to coordinate transition

President-elect Joe Biden on Monday warned of dire consequences if President Donald Trump and his administration continue to refuse to coordinate with his transition team on the coronavirus pandemic and block briefings on national security, policy issues and vaccine plans.

The remarks marked Biden’s toughest comments to date on Trump’s failure to acknowledge his election loss and cooperate with the incoming administration for a peaceful transfer of power.

Travis County GOP Matt Mackowiak and Ed Espinoza from Progress Texas share their opinions on President Trump's refusal to coordinate with Biden's transition team.

