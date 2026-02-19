Gang member added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list

article

The Brief Texas DPS added San Antonio gang member Jamie Nicholas Wilson to its 10 Most Wanted list. He is wanted for a parole violation and tampering with an electronic monitoring device. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for tips leading to his arrest.



A San Antonio gang member has been added to the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to his arrest.

DPS seeks Jamie Wilson

What we know:

Jamie Nicholas Wilson, 36, is a confirmed Black Gangster Disciple Nations gang member, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

He's been wanted for a parole violation by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles since June 10, 2025. Another warrant has also been issued out of Bexar County for tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Wilson is 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 250 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, face and both arms. More information about Wilson or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Featured article

What we don't know:

Wilson's last known location was not included in the DPS release.

What you can do:

If you see Wilson or have information about his whereabouts, call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), or click here.

Original charges

The backstory:

In 2017 and 2019, Wilson received multiple convictions for possession of a controlled substance.

In 2021, he was convicted of assaulting a pregnant woman and subsequently received four years of probation.

In November 2022, Wilson’s probation was revoked, and he was sentenced to four years of confinement in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) facility.