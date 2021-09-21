FOX 7 Discussion: Texas’ foster care problems are clear, how do we fix them?
AUSTIN, Texas - Failures by the Texas foster care system, including dangerous placements that sometimes resulted in neglect, sexual abuse and self harm, were highlighted in a decade-long lawsuit.
Earlier this month, court-appointed watchdogs released new findings about the foster care system.
Marcia Lowry, the executive director of A Better Childhood (one of the groups involved in the lawsuit against Texas), joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the state’s troubled foster care system.
Analysis: Texas’ foster care problems are clear. The response from state leaders isn’t
Texas foster care children exposed to sexual abuse, given wrong medication, neglected in unlicensed placements
FOX 7 Discussion: Supporting foster kids with mental health issues
