FOX 7 Discussion: Texas’ foster care problems are clear, how do we fix them?

Failures by the Texas foster care system, including dangerous placements that sometimes resulted in neglect, sexual abuse and self harm, were highlighted in a decade-long lawsuit.

Earlier this month, court-appointed watchdogs released new findings about the foster care system.

Marcia Lowry, the executive director of A Better Childhood (one of the groups involved in the lawsuit against Texas), joins Rebecca Thomas to talk about the state’s troubled foster care system.

