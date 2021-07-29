FOX 7 Discussion: Texas nurses overwhelmed amid new COVID-19 wave

The State of Texas reported 6,300 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and nurses are asking Texans to stay vigilant in the fight against the virus.

It comes as hospitals near capacity due to the latest wave involving the Delta variant.

Texas Nurses Association CEO Cindy Zolnierek joins Rebecca Thomas to discuss this in greater detail.

