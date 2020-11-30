FOX 7 Discussion: Trump asks DOJ to investigate election fraud

President Donald Trump's campaign has filed a barrage of lawsuits amid President-elect Joe Biden's win — leveling, without proof, accusations of large-scale voter fraud in states that broke for Biden.

Experts said the effort faced long odds given the Electoral College tally and recent court rulings that found no evidence of widespread vote fraud. Across the country, election officials from both parties say the 2020 election unfolded smoothly and there has been no conspiracy.

Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas talk about Trump's continued efforts to overturn the election.

