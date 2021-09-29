FOX 7 Discussion: TxDOT wants to expand I-35 in downtown Austin

The Texas Department of Transportation is working on plans to widen I-35 on an 8-mile stretch, an estimated $5 billion project to transform the interstate through the heart of Austin.

Two non-tolled high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction would be added between U.S. 290 east in North Austin and SH 71 in South Austin and the upper decks would go away.

However, preliminary plans have prompted concerns from city leaders.

Austin Mayor Pro-Tem Natasha Harper-Madison joins Mike Warren to talk about the proposed plan to widen I-35 in downtown Austin.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter