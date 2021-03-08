FOX 7 Discussion: When will President Biden send kids back to school?
AUSTIN, Texas - Biden has set a goal of reopening a majority of K through 8 schools by the end of his first 100 days in office. He reiterated on Tuesday that he believes schools can be reopened without a vaccinated workforce, but acknowledged anxieties among parents and educators.
Travis County GOP Chairman Matt Mackowiak and Glenn Smith from Progress Texas share their opinions on when they believe kids will be back in the classroom.