Custodian arrested for allegedly filming people inside Austin restroom

A custodian has been arrested for allegedly filming people inside the restroom at the building where he was employed.

Francisco Javier Ramos-Lugo, 45, has been charged with state-jail felony invasive visual recording.

Officers were dispatched to a building in the 2200 block of N. Lamar Boulevard in Austin around 12:16 p.m. on July 5 for a report of a custodian using his phone to film people using the restroom, according to court paperwork.

Officers spoke with the building's owner who said the victim had found a phone hidden under the sink which had been recording her going to the restroom. She picked up the phone and stopped the recording and saw videos of others in the bathroom stored on the phone, says an arrest affidavit.

The victim took the phone to the building controller who also saw other videos of people being recorded in the restroom, says the affidavit. The building owner then approached the building janitor, identified in the affidavit as Ramos-Lugo, and asked him if the phone belonged to him, which he confirmed.

In a formal interview with the Austin Police Department's Sex Crimes Unit, Ramos-Lugo admitted the phone belonged to him, and he had positioned it under the sink to record the toilet area and to "be able to expose the person's intimate area for his self-gratification," says the affidavit.

The preliminary investigation also shows there are likely more victims recorded on his phone as well, says the affidavit.

Bond has been set at $25,000 and Ramos-Lugo also has a no contact order and must stay 200 yards away.