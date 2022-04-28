Free concert series Music on the Square returns to San Marcos

Music on the Square, a free and family-friendly concert series, is returning to San Marcos.

Concerts will be held every Friday in May on the lawn of the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio Street.

The city encourages attendees to order takeout from local businesses and bring chairs, blankets and beverages in glass-free containers.

Attendees can shop from local vendors and play lawn games starting at 5:30 p.m. The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. with the opening set, and headliners will come on at 7:30 p.m. Musicians who began their music careers in San Marcos will be featured every week.

Music on the Square concert series lineup:

May 6: Mariachi Nuevo Cascabel / Superfonicos

May 13: HalleyAnna / Grant Ewing Band

May 20: Marco Felipe Band / Minor Mishap Marching Band

May 27: Rock Bottom String Band / Attic Ted

To learn more about this concert series, click here. To volunteer, click here.