Free document shredding event for San Marcos, Hays County residents

Residents of San Marcos and Hays County are invited to a free event to shred documents in order to protect them from identity theft. The Free Spring Shred Day is being held at the San Marcos City Hall parking lot on April 23 from 9 a.m. until noon or if the truck is full before noon.

The event is to help people carefully dispose of credit card statements, checking account records, prescription documents, medical insurance files, and other sensitive material. All shredded material and cardboard boxes will be recycled.

Officials say only dry paper packed in cardboard boxes or larger than 24"x24"x36" with fitting lids or securely closed box flaps will be accepted. People are asked to not bring plastics of any kind, electronic media, batteries, or three-ring binders. Boxes should not be taped and no more than three boxes per vehicle will be accepted.

In the past, vehicles were allowed to park and wait in line before 9 a.m. but people are being asked to avoid arriving before 9 a.m. this year. Officials say people will be turned away until the event begins.

People are asked to remain in vehicles throughout the event. Those that must leave their vehicles are asked to make sure to socially distance themselves and to wear a mask.

For more information about this event, please call 512-393-8088.

