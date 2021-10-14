Funeral held for Miya Marcano in South Florida

Loved ones of 19-year-old Miya Marcano said their final goodbyes on Thursday.

Marcano was laid to rest in a custom blue casket, wrapped with an image of her angelic face and topped with a crown befitting of a queen.

A funeral took place at the Cooper City Church of God. Marcano was from Broward County. Family and friends gathered to remember the teenager, who was a Valencia College student in Orlando.

Miya Marcano, 19, was reported missing after she did not board a scheduled flight from Orlando to Ft. Lauderdale on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Expand

"It’s still doesn’t feel real to having to put something like this together," said one of Miya’s cousins.

"She was so smart and so beautiful. Her smile could brighten anyone’s day and your energy was radiant," said another of Miya’s cousins. "I wish the world could’ve known her without this happening."

Photographs of Miya’s smiling, carefree face greeted the tens of family and friends who attended the service. Their eyes welling as they said their goodbyes

"We last spoke through text," said Miya’s uncle, Marvin. "I said, ‘You know your uncle loves you right? She responded, yes Uncle Marv. You know I love you too!’ I wish I called you to hear you say it but I thought we had forever."

Yet through the tears, emerged song, celebration, and tributes to Miya’s life.

Multiple performers took the stage to belt songs in her honor. Miya, the young performer, was also pursuing an education at Valencia College in sports medicine. Her family recalled her infectious personality.

"She had a magical way of bringing joy every time she walked into the room," said Miya’s Cousin Caili Sue. "No one will ever forget her smile."

Neither will anyone forget her name.

"Mimi, baby girl, princess. Uncle loves you. I know you hear me and one day I’ll hear you say it back to me too. Until then, I love you, baby," said her Uncle Marvin.

A Celebration of Life was held Wednesday night at the same place.

RELATED: New details released by Miya Marcano's family about night of disappearance

Orange County deputies say Miya was killed, likely by a maintenance worker at her apartment complex in Orlando. He was later found dead of an apparent suicide.

Last week, the family of Miya released a recording of a confrontation with Armando Caballero, the prime suspect in her murder. Caballero denied he was a stalker after one of Miya’s relatives said there was evidence of his obsession with the 19-year-old.

Miya’s tied-up body was found at an abandoned apartment complex on the other side of town.

Miya’s parents have also formally launched the Miya Marcano Memorial Foundation to help families of missing persons.

The family has started the Miya Marcano Foundation in her honor. They hope to provide support, education, and resources to help families of missing persons. They have asked supporters to donate to the cause. You do that at the foundation’s website.

