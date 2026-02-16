Texas launches election tip-line and issues new 'Protect Your Vote' guidance.

article

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton launched a public email tip-line for residents to report suspected violations of state election laws and voter fraud. New official guidance warns of strict penalties, including up to 20 years in prison for non-citizen voting or illegal "vote harvesting." The "Election Integrity Initiative" remains active, though it is currently unknown how many investigations the new tip-line will trigger.



The Texas Attorney General announced the launch of a public email tip-line to report suspected violations of state election law. On Monday, the newly released guidance outlined voting rules and potential criminal penalties.

Texas Election Integrity Initiative

What we know:

The advisory, titled "Protect Your Vote: Information for the Texas Voter," details those eligible to vote in Texas, restrictions on assisting voters and mail-in ballots, and penalties for election-related crimes.

The guidance is part of what the attorney general’s office calls its Election Integrity Initiative, which uses the agency’s law enforcement authority to address election-related offenses.

It emphasizes that only U.S. citizens who are Texas residents may vote in the state and warns that voting for a non-citizen or helping someone do so is a felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.

The advisory also notes that lying about citizenship status when registering to vote can result in jail time and fines.

Investigating voter fraud

What they're saying:

The attorney general’s office will investigate credible allegations of voter fraud and work to enforce the Texas Election Code.

The advisory outlines additional provisions in Texas election law, including a ban on "vote harvesting," which it describes as efforts to collect or influence ballots under the pretext of assisting voters. Participating in illegal vote harvesting is a felony under state law.

It further states that voters have the right to cast ballots independently and in secret, and that individuals who assist voters, particularly those who are elderly or disabled, are prohibited from influencing how those voters cast their ballots.

Public officials and employees are also barred from using government resources to advocate for or against political candidates or measures. State law makes it illegal to falsify residence information on voter registration or election documents, according to the advisory.

Report election violations

What you can do:

The new tip-line allows Texans to report suspected election violations by emailing illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov. The advisory directs complaints to the Texas Secretary of State, local district attorneys or law enforcement agencies.

Violations of the Texas Election Code can carry significant criminal penalties, including prison time and fines, depending on the offense.