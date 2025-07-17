Gang member arrested in Kyle after driving recklessly on I-35

article

The Brief A Houston gang member was arrested after driving recklessly on I-35 KPD found drugs and guns inside the car Three other passengers inside the car were arrested



A routine traffic stop along I-35 led to the arrest of a Houston gang member.

Police also seized drugs and guns from the car.

What we know:

According to Kyle police, on Saturday, July 12, around 4:15 p.m., officers responded to reports of a car driving recklessly.

The driver, 19-year-old Christopher Cavazos, of Houston, is a member of the 10K gang. It was also revealed that there were drugs and guns in the car. It is believed Cavazos was on his way to drop drugs off at a party.

Cavazos was arrested and charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

Three passengers in the car were also arrested and are facing similar charges.

Volivar Esteban Benitez, 22, and Jarrell Alejandro Castillo, 21, were each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Santiago Javier Castillo, 17, was charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana.

What they're saying:

"This arrest reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to proactive policing and keeping illegal substances off our streets," said Kyle Police Chief Dr. Jeff Barnett. "By intercepting this quantity of drugs, we are helping prevent them from being distributed locally or ending up in the hands of our youth."