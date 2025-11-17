Gas leak in Round Rock contained
ROUND ROCK, Texas - First responders are handling a gas leak in Round Rock.
What we know:
The leak is in the 4100 block of Chert Drive, between Sam Bass Road and FM 1431.
The leak has been contained as of 11:34 a.m., authorities say.
What you can do:
The public is asked to avoid the area.
If you smell gas or feel unwell, you are urged to call 911 right away.
This story is developing. Refresh for updates
The Source: Information from Williamson County Emergency Services