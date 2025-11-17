Expand / Collapse search

Gas leak in Round Rock contained

Published  November 17, 2025 11:48am CST
Round Rock
FOX 7 Austin

    • Gas leak in Round Rock contained
    • Scene is on Chert Drive, between Sam Bass Road, FM 1431
    • Public asked to avoid the area

ROUND ROCK, Texas - First responders are handling a gas leak in Round Rock.

What we know:

The leak is in the 4100 block of Chert Drive, between Sam Bass Road and FM 1431.

The leak has been contained as of 11:34 a.m., authorities say.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area.

If you smell gas or feel unwell, you are urged to call 911 right away.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates

The Source: Information from Williamson County Emergency Services

