The Brief Gas leak in Round Rock contained Scene is on Chert Drive, between Sam Bass Road, FM 1431 Public asked to avoid the area



First responders are handling a gas leak in Round Rock.

What we know:

The leak is in the 4100 block of Chert Drive, between Sam Bass Road and FM 1431.

The leak has been contained as of 11:34 a.m., authorities say.

What you can do:

The public is asked to avoid the area.

If you smell gas or feel unwell, you are urged to call 911 right away.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates