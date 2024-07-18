Gas station robbery in South Austin: Police release new video

The Austin Police Department has released new video in connection to an aggravated robbery in January 2024 at a gas station in South Austin.

Police are still looking for the two suspects in the video, which was taken during the incident on January 20 at around 11:07 p.m. at the Mobil gas station located at 5401 Menchaca Road.

The suspects, police say, aggressively entered the store, violently pulled the clerk from behind the counter, and stole an undisclosed amount of cash while threatening the clerk with a gun. The suspects then fled the scene in a white 4-door sedan heading northbound.

Suspect #1 is described as:

Black male

Approximately 5' 10" tall

Thin build

Last seen wearing a black full ski mask, white long sleeve shirt, black ripped pants, one black glove on left hand, white and green athletic shoes. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as:

Black male

Approximately 5' 8" tall

Thin build

Last seen wearing a dark blue hoodie with matching pants, black balaclava, black gloves, white and black athletic shoes. He was armed with a black handgun.

Anyone with any information should contact APD's Robbery unit at 512-974-5092.

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.