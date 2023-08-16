$130M bond package on Georgetown ballot this November

Georgetown voters will be deciding on a $130 million bond package this November.

City Council has called the Nov. 7 election for the package that would fund new and expanded customer service, animal shelter, and parks and recreation facilities.

The City says these projects would address space limitations in several of the most frequently visited departments and buildings.

The bond package is not expected to raise the City's tax rate.

The 2023 Bond propositions are:

Proposition A - Customer Service Center

Prop A calls for $56 million for a new 80,000-square-foot Customer Service Center to consolidate numerous City services currently located in multiple offices throughout Georgetown.

The new building would house services such as utility billing, fire inspection, customer care, planning, engineering, the City’s new 311 service, and other support services in one central location with ample parking.

Proposition B - Parks and Recreation

Prop B calls for $49 million for improvements to Georgetown Recreation Center on Austin Avenue.

The 30,000-square-foot expansion would include a third gym and more dedicated space for organized programming, as well as increased parking and improvements to the indoor pool to accommodate more recreational uses.

Proposition C - Animal Shelter

Prop C calls for $15 million to expand the capacity of the city animal shelter either by entering into a partnership with other local governmental entities to expand the Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter or by improving and expanding the City of Georgetown Animal Shelter.

Proposition D - YMCA Partnership

Prop D would allocate $10 million toward the construction of a new jointly-owned YMCA center on the west side of town.

These funds would help the YMCA build a larger facility to accommodate more youth sports and childcare options. The YMCA would cover all operating costs and offer Georgetown residents discounted memberships.

Election Day is Nov. 7. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10, and early voting runs from Oct. 23 through Nov. 3. Polling places, dates, and times are available here.