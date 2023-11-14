The holiday season is upon us, and for many, that means cozying up with a cup of hot cocoa and indulging in Hallmark Christmas movies. BloomsyBox is offering a dream job for one lucky individual to watch and rate 12 Hallmark Christmas movies in 12 days.

The winner of BloomsyBox's Hallmark Christmas Movie Dream Job contest will receive a $2,000 cash prize along with two pairs of UGG Cozy Chenille Socks, two packs of Ghirardelli Premium Hot Cocoa, and a 12-month BloomsyBox flower subscription. This will sweeten the deal for extended movie-watching sessions.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The movie maven is expected to judge and rate the movies based on five factors:

1. Festivity Factor: How much did the movie make you feel warm and festive? Think decorations, lights, and snow.

2. Predictability Quotient: Hallmark movies are known for being a bit predictable. How easy was it to guess what would happen?

3. Chemistry Check: Since many of these movies are about love, how much did you believe in the romance between the main characters?

4. Tear-Jerker Test: Did the movie make you feel things? Like, did you need tissues because it was touching?

5. Replay Value: Did you enjoy it enough to want to make it a tradition and watch it every year?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

If someone gives high scores in all these areas (like 9/10 for each), their overall rating would be 45/50. The chosen person must also share their thoughts on Instagram and tag @BloomsyBox.

It's time to act if you think you're the ultimate Hallmark Christmas movie superfan. Applications for BloomsyBox's Hallmark Christmas Movie Dream Job contest close December 3 at 11:59 p.m. (EDT).

Visit the contest page for the entry form. It's the perfect blend of fun and financial reward for Hallmark movie fans or those seeking extra cash. Who knows, you might be the lucky winner unwrapping the gift of a lifetime this holiday season.