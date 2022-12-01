Ghana and Uruguay face off 12 years after 2010 World Cup drama

If you've been following the World Cup over the years, you know that Friday's match-up of Ghana vs. Uruguay is bigger than a game. For soccer fans of Ghana in the DMV, it's a redemption match 12 years in the making.

"It was hurtful. It was painful in 2010,' said a fan who will be cheering the Ghana Black Stars on Friday.

"It's strictly going to be a revenge," said Tony Moses at Calabash African Cuisine in Alexandria.

It's an opportunity for Ghana to beat Uruguay's national soccer team on the world stage. This is 12 years after Luis Suarez and his team stopped the Black Stars from making history at the 2010 World Up in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 02: Luis Suarez of Uruguay handles the ball on the goal line, for which he is sent off, during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Quarter Final match between Uruguay and Ghana at the Soccer City stadium on July 2, Expand

"It meant a lot to us because Ghana was the only Africa country that could've made it past the quarter finals, we def got robbed," said Kenneth Antwi.

Not all soccer fans feel this way.

"They were always mad about that because they said it was unfair and cheating but that's soccer in my opinion," said Nicolis Remolina. He's from Columbia but wants Uruguay to take it away on Friday.

A controversial handball moment, where Uruguay's striker Suarez changed the outcome of the game causing a 12-year rivalry between the two nations.

"I think that was so long ago, it's time to move in," says Marcos Sosa. He owns Del Sur Cafe in Dupont Circle.

Sosa says he still feels the brunt of Uruguay's win in 2010 against Ghana.

"Especially when you take a taxi, people from Africa. When they found out you are from Uruguay, they get really upset about it. So, I start to say, 'oh no I'm from another country not Uruguay," he says while smiling.

Suarez's handball caused chaos on the field and throughout the stadium.

He received a red card, was kicked out of the game forcing a penalty kick off. A crucial moment and turning point in the match.

Uruguay won in a penalty shootout.​

"He had to. It was his only way to save their world cup journey and he had to do what he had to do," said Remolina.

Sosa calls Suarez a "hero".

Others made him a villain.

"As Africa, he killed us but saved his country. We don't like Suarez," said one of Ghana's fans.

The game on the summer of July 2nd, 2010, still lives fresh in some people's memories.

"I remember being at that tournament. Being there and watching it all play out," said former University of Maryland 2021 Hall of Famer and U.S. Men's National Soccer team player, Maurice Edu.

He says he remembers that moment.

"If you're viewing it from the vantage point of his country, Uruguay - he's incredible! What a guy. He's leaving it all out there. He's going to do whatever it takes for us to have success and win a game. But if you're on the other side of that you're like 'oh this - ' so there's that comparison and makes this matchup so enticing," he explains.

Edu who is currently in Qatar as a FIFA World Cup analyst for FOX Sports says Fridays match is pivotal.

"What is at stake is trip to the round of 16. When I compare the two teams, I think Ghana has an edge and I pick them to go through," said Edu.

Some say the match-up is bigger than a game. "It's Ghana extending that footprint of we have this, we do this," said Ike Nwaneri with Swahili Village in Northwest.

Restaurants and bars in the area say they are preparing for crowds on Friday morning.

Even though this game will be intense, Nwaneri also believes it could unite the two countries.

"I feel like it's also going to break a glass of separation and that game will bring us more together," he explains.

Kick-off for this game is at 10 a.m. on Friday December 2nd. (The game will air on FS1).

