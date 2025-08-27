Goats back in Pflugerville to help manage vegetation in city parks

The Brief Goats are back in Pflugerville city parks to munch away unwanted vegetation City has partnered with GoatScaping LLC to bring the goats back to multiple city parks Goats will be in town for about eight weeks



Say hello again to Pflora and Pfauna and all their friends!

The goats are back in action in Pflugerville's city parks to help tame unwanted vegetation and brush.

What we know:

The city is again partnering with GoatScaping LLC to bring the goats back to multiple parks within the city.

The goats will be in town for about eight weeks, starting in Bohls Park and going to Murchison/Mallard Park, Gilleland Creek Park, Pfluger Park, Kuemple Park, Pfennig Park, Swenson Farms Park and Wilbarger Creek Park.

Pflora and Pfauna (City of Pflugerville)

Dig deeper:

The city says that using goats is a much more cost-effective and sustainable option over traditional human crews and equipment because:

Goats can reach areas along creek beds and uneven terrain where traditional equipment just can't go

Goats graze on grass and weeds, minimizing poison ivy and reducing the need for harmful chemicals and machinery

Using goats saves the city three times as much funds as using a human crew contracted to do the same work

Last summer, the community got in on the pfun by naming two kids born to the herd. The final votes on social media were for Pflora and Pfauna.

Pflugerville is not the only area in Central Texas that has turned to this rather unusual solution to unwanted vegetation.

The Steiner Ranch community and Lake Travis Fire Rescue worked with another company to address wildfire risks using goats in January.

In 2023, more than a hundred goats were deployed along the Hike and Bike Trail at Lady Bird Lake to combat poison ivy and other invasive plants.

What you can do:

The city says community members are welcome to watch the goats in action, but are reminded not to pet or feed them or enter their enclosure.