Governor Greg Abbott made a last-minute announcement Monday night to hold a special session.

The session, according to Gov. Abbott's tweet, says it looks "to cut property taxes for hardworking Texans and crack down on illegal human smuggling."

In the press release screenshotted in his tweet, the governor outlines the importance of what he hopes to achieve saying "more must be done for the people of Texas."

"Many critical items remain that must be passed," he said. "Several special sessions will be required. To ensure that each priority receives the time and attention it deserves to pass into law, only a few will be added each session."