Gov. Abbott orders investigation into the City of Elgin

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered an investigation into the City of Elgin The governor claims there have been accusations about the use of taxpayer resources The City of Elgin is cooperating with the investigation



Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed the Texas Rangers to investigate the City of Elgin.

The governor claims there have been serious accusations about the use of taxpayer resources.

What we know:

Gov. Abbott said there have been accusations of "chronic financial mismanagement, including inconsistent accounting practices and unreconciled bank accounts, in potential violation of multiple state laws."

The Texas Rangers have been instructed to look for any violations of state law.

The City of Elgin said they will cooperate with the investigation. They said recent audits conducted by an independent firm found no evidence of wrongdoing or criminal activity.

Gov. Abbott's full statement

"There have been serious and potentially criminal accusations made against the City of Elgin that need to be investigated," said Governor Abbott. "Texans expect their elected officials to be honest stewards of taxpayer dollars and conduct the people's business openly, and in compliance with Texas law. Due to the accusations of chronic financial mismanagement, including inconsistent accounting practices and unreconciled bank accounts, in potential violation of multiple state laws, I directed the Texas Rangers to launch an investigation into the City of Elgin's finances to ensure transparency and full compliance with state law."

City of Elgin's response

"The City of Elgin will cooperate fully with Governor Abbott’s recently announced investigation into the City’s finances. Recent audits conducted by an independent auditing firm for fiscal years 2022 and 2023 found no evidence of wrongdoing or criminal activity and no missing funds. Any issues discovered in the audits concerning accounting procedures are being addressed with current staff. All audits for the City can be found on the City's website, elgintexas.gov."