Gov. Abbott provides update on response and recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas leaders held a press conference to provide updates on the recovery efforts following Hurricane Laura.

On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Southeast Texas to survey the damage from Hurricane Laura and meet with local officials.

During the press conference, Abbott commended the Southeast Texas community for evacuating ahead of the storm, stating that that actions may have minimized the loss of life.

Abbott also urged Texans to remain vigilant against flash flooding and potential river flooding.

"While we are grateful that the damage of Hurricane Laura was far less severe than expected, many communities in Southeast Texas have experienced significant damage from this storm — and the State of Texas is already initiating recovery efforts and ensuring these communities have the support they need to rebuild," said Governor Abbott. "I am thankful for the proactive leadership by local officials and for the way Texans in the region took action to protect themselves and their families by evacuating ahead of the storm. I urge those affected by the hurricane to continue to pay attention to the direction of local officials as they seek to return to their homes.”

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Advertisement

NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy photographed Hurricane Laura from the International Space Station. (Chris Cassidy/NASA)

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Hurricane Laura made landfall overnight in as a CAT 4 hurricane, causing tree damage in Jefferson, Hardin, and Orange counties. Orange County also reported structural damage from the storm.

Abbott says recovery efforts have already begun in the areas most affected by the hurricane, with several state agencies standing by to provide search and rescue operations if needed.

"A number of medical resources were deployed ahead of the storm and remain in affected areas to assist in recovery efforts. Over 350 Emergency Medical Task Force Members are currently deployed, and over 144 hurricane evacuation missions have been conducted," a press release from the governor's office stated.

The governor was joined by Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Congressmen Brian Babin, and Randy Weber, State Senator Robert Nichols, State Representatives Joe Deshotel, and Dade Phelan.