Gov. Abbott signs 3 bills to protect Texans from foreign adversaries

Gov. Greg Abbott signed three bills into law aimed at protecting Texans against threats from hostile foreign adversaries.

The backstory:

On Tuesday, August 26, Gov. Abbott signed House Bill 128, Senate Bill 17, and Senate Bill 1349.

House Bill 128

Prohibits sister-city agreements between governmental entities and foreign adversaries while promoting agreements with allies of the United States.

Senate Bill 17

Prohibits certain countries, individuals, and organizations, including designated transnational criminal organizations, from acquiring real property in Texas.

Senate Bill 1349

It creates a criminal offense for transnational repression and requires a new training program for law enforcement on the matter.

What they're saying:

"It is very simple. Hostile foreign adversaries like China, Russian, Iran, and North Korea, as well as foreign terrorist organizations like Tren de Aragua, must not be allowed to own land in Texas," said Governor Abbott. "They should not be allowed access to our critical infrastructure, and they may not be allowed to exploit our border. Stiff, criminal penalties will be inflicted on those who violate these laws."