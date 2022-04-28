Texas leadership announce allocation of COVID-19 relief funds to teacher retirement system

Gov. Greg Abbott, along with other Texas leadership, announced the allocation of $435 million in coronavirus relief funds (CRF) to the teacher retirement system of Texas (TRS).

Texas leadership announced this to offset health care costs related to COVID-19.

The funding, combined with previous legislation appropriations during the special session, will be applied to the TRS-ActiveCare health care plan to offset insurance premium increases.

By providing those funds, teachers will now see an average 0% increase – or even decrease – on health care premiums.

"Our teachers are fundamental in building brighter futures for the next generation of Texans, and it is imperative that they have access to health care so they can continue developing our state's most valuable asset: our kids," said Governor Abbott. "Thank you to my partners in the legislature for helping allocate this excess funding that will be used to offset rising healthcare premiums associated with COVID-19 and continue giving our teachers access to quality, affordable health care."

Gov. Abbott, Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Speaker Dade Phelan, Senate Finance Committee Chair Joan Huffman and House Appropriations Chair Dr. Greg Bonnen together announced the allocation.