Gov. Abbott will not attend the Republican National Convention

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will not be attending the Republican National Convention.

The governor, who is the chair of the Texas delegation, said his "top priority remains focused on protecting the health and safety of Texans.”

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will attend the convention in Abbott's place.

There have been many questions raised about the convention, which is set to start on August 24, after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of the coronavirus.

Segments of the RNC scheduled for Jacksonville, Florida have been canceled due to a “flare-up” of the coronavirus.

