Gov. Greg Abbott holds press conference to discuss border crisis

Texas Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Texas-Mexico border in Mission, Texas to talk about the state’s border security efforts amid the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Prior to the press conference, the governor received a briefing from representatives of the U.S. Border Patrol, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Texas National Guard. The governor also took part in an aerial tour of the border.

In a news release, Gov. Abbott said that "the Biden Administration has created a crisis at our southern border through open border policies that give the green light to dangerous cartels and other criminal activity."

"Border security is the federal government’s responsibility, but the State of Texas will not allow the administration’s failures to endanger the lives of innocent Texans. Instead, Texas is stepping up to fill the gaps left open by the federal government to secure the border, apprehend dangerous criminals, and keep Texans safe," the governor added.

Governor Abbott says that more than 800 people have been apprehended in Texas this year including sex offenders, gang members, and people who have been previously deported. He says cartels are ramping up trafficking and smuggling along the border and overwhelming border patrol resources.

The governor called on the Biden Administration to increase the amount of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities and allow more funding to the agency so that ICE can better detain, test, and quarantine anyone that comes across the border.