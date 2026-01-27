Gov. Greg Abbott orders immediate H-1B visa freeze for Texas state agencies, universities

article

The Brief Texas Governor Greg Abbott has ordered an immediate freeze on all new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public universities through May 2027. The order aims to prioritize Texas workers for taxpayer-funded jobs and requires institutions to submit detailed reports on current foreign workers by March 2026. It is currently unknown how many pending applications will be impacted or if the Texas Workforce Commission will grant any exemptions during the freeze.



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ordered an immediate freeze on new H-1B visa petitions by state agencies and public institutions of higher education, citing concerns about abuse of the federal visa program and the need to prioritize jobs for Texas workers.

The freeze will remain in effect through the end of the Texas Legislature’s 90th regular session on May 31, 2027, unless written permission is granted by the Texas Workforce Commission.

Rationale for the visa freeze

What we know:

In a letter directed to "Agency Heads," Abbott directed agencies led by gubernatorial appointees and state-run colleges and universities to stop initiating or filing new petitions to sponsor non-immigrant workers under the federal H-1B visa program.

Abbott said the pause on new visa petitions is intended to give time for the Texas Legislature to consider statutory changes, for Congress to revise federal law, and for the federal administration to implement reforms to the H-1B visa program.

The directive follows reports of misuse of the H-1B program and aligns with a federal review of the program’s administration. Abbott referenced Trump’s presidential proclamation, from Sept. 2025, stating that the visa program was intended to supplement the U.S. workforce rather than replace American workers.

Requirements for state institutions

What they're saying:

Under the order, state agencies and public institutions of higher education must submit a report to the Texas Workforce Commission by March 27, 2026. The report must include:

The number of new and renewed H-1B petitions filed in 2025

The number of visa holders currently sponsored

The countries of origin of those workers

Job classifications and descriptions

Anticipated visa expiration dates

Documentation showing efforts to recruit qualified Texas residents before submitting visa petitions

Abbott also instructed the Texas Workforce Commission to issue any guidance necessary to implement the directive.

Impact on higher education & workforce funding

Dig deeper:

In the letter, Abbott highlighted state investments in education and workforce development, including legislation signed in 2023 allocating $5 billion to higher education programs and additional funding for workforce training in 2025.

"In light of recent reports of abuse in the federal H-1B visa program, and amid the federal government’s ongoing review of that program to ensure American jobs are going to American workers, I am directing all state agencies to immediately freeze new H-1B visa petitions as outlined in this letter. State government must lead by example and ensure that employment opportunities, particularly those funded with taxpayer dollars, are filled by Texans first."