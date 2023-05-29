Expand / Collapse search

Marijuana legalization: Gov. Walz signs Minnesota cannabis bill into law

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated May 30, 2023 12:53PM
Cannabis
FOX 9

Gov. Walz signs marijuana legalization bill into law

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday signed a bill into law that legalizes adult-use cannabis. Former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who has been an outspoken supporter of recreational marijuana, was at the bill signing.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Gov. Tim Walz signed a law making recreational marijuana legal in Minnesota, with the state becoming the 23rd state to legalize adult-use cannabis. 

Starting Aug. 1, Minnesota residents over the age of 21 can legally possess up to 2 pounds at home and 2 ounces elsewhere. Public consumption will still not be allowed and you could be ticked as a misdemeanor, similar to other states. 

RELATED: Minnesota cannabis guide: What you need to know

Lawmakers said it will likely take 12 to 18 months to issue licenses to retailers and start selling marijuana. 

The bill also allows residents convicted of cannabis crimes in the past to apply for expungement.

Joining Gov. Walz at Tuesday's signing was former Gov. Jesse Ventura. Ventura has been a fierce advocate of marijuana legalization, testifying during the legislative session for the cannabis bill. Last year, Ventura said Walz had promised to bring him to the signing when marijuana legalization was passed.

The bill to legalize recreational cannabis in Minnesota was approved by the legislature on May 20. 

Jesse Ventura says ‘cannabis saved my life’ as he testified for legalization in Minnesota

Former Minnesota Governor Jesse Ventura testified in front of a Minnesota Senate Committee Thursday afternoon, telling a story about how cannabis he obtained illegally at the time helped stop his wife’s chronic seizures.